Nano Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $173.56 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,820.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.00708308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00122625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00047096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00206042 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00092508 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

