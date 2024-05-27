NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NNVC opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

