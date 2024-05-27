Ndwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.5% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.92. 4,212,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

