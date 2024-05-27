Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $646.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.72. The company has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $652.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

