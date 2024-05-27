Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $11.08 on Monday, hitting $646.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $652.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $607.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

