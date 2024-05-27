Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.7%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $652.00 and last traded at $646.75. 2,615,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,237,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $635.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $607.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.52. The company has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

