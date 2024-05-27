NetMind Token Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be bought for approximately $9.11 or 0.00013292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $329.30 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,159,931 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 10.06260395 USD and is up 10.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,850,383.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

