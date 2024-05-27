NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG) Director Acquires C$33,600.00 in Stock

NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Campbell Loucks acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00.

NexgenRx Price Performance

Shares of NexgenRx stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.29. 20,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,656. NexgenRx Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$20.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NexgenRx (CVE:NXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.57 million for the quarter. NexgenRx had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans underwritten by its customers in Canada. It offers NexSys claims management; NexAdmin plan administration; and NexPSPAssist patient support programs. NexgenRx Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

