NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,973,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,573,280 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $241,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.61. 7,601,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,642,652. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

