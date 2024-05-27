NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.10 and last traded at $76.61. 7,601,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 11,642,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

