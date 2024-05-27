NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 0.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 32,325,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 57,461,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

