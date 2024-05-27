Northland Capmk Downgrades Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) to Strong Sell

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SOL. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOL

Emeren Group Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of SOL stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.