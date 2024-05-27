NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,000.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $366.35 and a one year high of $1,064.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $893.19 and a 200 day moving average of $706.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $40,710,498. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

