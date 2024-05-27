NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $850.00 to $1,150.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $893.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.34. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $366.35 and a 12 month high of $1,064.75. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $40,710,498 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after acquiring an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

