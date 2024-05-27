NXM Price Reaches $57.03 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,773.68 or 1.00043585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011498 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00118385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

