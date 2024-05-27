Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $596.74 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.99 or 0.05703153 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00054219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00016190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08746161 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $9,545,731.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

