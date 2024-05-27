Omni Network (OMNI) Price Hits $19.71

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $19.71 or 0.00028148 BTC on major exchanges. Omni Network has a total market cap of $204.78 million and approximately $102.76 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Omni Network

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 20.09715884 USD and is up 17.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $93,623,192.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

