Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.9% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Oracle by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 62,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,191. The company has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

