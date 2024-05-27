Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $103.36 million and $21.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,496.53 or 0.99997147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011626 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00113703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10294141 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $8,880,549.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

