Orchid Price Tops $0.10 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $100.96 million and $8.79 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,799.11 or 0.99967634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011511 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00119402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10213018 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,866,260.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

