Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has C$5.75 price target on the stock.

OLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.28.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.2189915 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. Insiders have sold 163,135 shares of company stock worth $932,812 in the last three months. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

