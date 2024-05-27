Oxen Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,707.58 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $8,707.58 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,246.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.63 or 0.00709831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00122765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00046233 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00057757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00204924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00091680 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,064,151 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

