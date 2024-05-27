Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $10.44 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $8,701.37 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,498.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.58 or 0.00704452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00122766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00057811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00204626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00091547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,068,242 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

