Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 217,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,322,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after buying an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,691,000 after buying an additional 372,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,897 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.