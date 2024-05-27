Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 22,158,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 60,598,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock worth $414,573,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,719,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.