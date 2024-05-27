Parallel Advisors LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 523.8% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 11,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,956 shares of company stock worth $57,252,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $781.90. The stock had a trading volume of 429,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,121. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $789.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $784.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

