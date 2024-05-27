Parallel Advisors LLC Has $11.04 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $42.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,795.35. 151,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,662. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,604.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,502.62. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

