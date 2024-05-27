Parallel Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,239. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

