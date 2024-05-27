Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,488,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,534,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

