Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,322 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in TJX Companies by 350.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,367 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $115,982,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,303 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,720. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

