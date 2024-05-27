Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $234.31. The company had a trading volume of 541,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $236.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.29 and its 200 day moving average is $210.67.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

