Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 2,122 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 2.5% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,641,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,915. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.09 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.66 and a 200 day moving average of $238.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

