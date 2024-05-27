Peak Asset Management LLC Buys 6,651 Shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC owned 3.63% of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $538,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,633,000.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $268.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $67.75 and a 1 year high of $81.20.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.