Peak Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,732,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

