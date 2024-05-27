Peak Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Intuit by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $55.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $606.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.12. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

