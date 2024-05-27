Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $11,285,855,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after buying an additional 4,908,251 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,602,000 after buying an additional 3,093,715 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at $20,115,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.30, for a total value of $22,973,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 809,054 shares of company stock worth $401,166,117. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $12.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,024,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

