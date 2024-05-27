Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

GLW traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

