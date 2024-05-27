Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,913,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,429,924. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

