Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,494 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.6 %

ADBE stock traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $475.43. 3,085,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,088. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.09 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

