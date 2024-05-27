Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $68,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $544.61. The stock had a trading volume of 690,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,651. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $540.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

