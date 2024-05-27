Peak Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,850. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.13 and a 52-week high of $225.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

