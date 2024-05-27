Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.70 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WOOF. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.58 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 652,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 113.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 862,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 459,257 shares during the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

