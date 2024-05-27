Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

PFE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,589,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,365,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of -481.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.