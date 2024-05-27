Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $255,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. 175,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.12. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

