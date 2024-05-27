Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 281,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.18. 761,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.45. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $187.80.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

