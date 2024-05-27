Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total transaction of $164,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $164,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

