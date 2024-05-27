Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.87. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,389,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,389,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $664,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,745. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,183.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 506,872 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 185.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 1,082,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $9,384,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

