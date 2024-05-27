Pollux Coin Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $11.67 million and $95,222.08 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,925,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,351,926 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,979,620.68417 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.4975246 USD and is up 12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $193,560.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

