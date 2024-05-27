Polymesh One Day Volume Reaches $49.71 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $237.50 million and approximately $49.71 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,055,278,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,055,014,089.325418 with 850,667,719.401577 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.44371738 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $63,567,113.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

