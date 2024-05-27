Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.35.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

